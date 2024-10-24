Shillong , India’s favourite travel destination in 2025: Report

A popular travel app recently has revealed that Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, has surpassed Baku, the historic capital of Azerbaijan, to become the leading destination for Indian travellers in 2025.

Guwahati, Oct 24:

Shillong is the only Indian city to feature in the list as part of the annual report, released on Wednesday.

According to the survey, sixty-six percent of Indians intend to "travel more" in the upcoming year.

"Known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong in India sits on top among the most buzzing destinations, followed by Baku, Azerbaijan, and Langkawi, Malaysia, known for their diverse experiences and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

The report, based on a sample of 1,000 Indian respondents, reveals that Indians are increasingly exploring unique destinations such as Tromso in Norway, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and al-Ula in Saudi Arabia. This trend highlights a growing desire for unforgettable and diverse travel experiences among Indian travellers.

Additionally, in another list titled "Best Value Destinations category," which identifies the places that offer the best value and have shown the largest decrease in airfare prices from India in the past 12 months. "So, topping the list is Almaty, Kazakhstan, for which the flight prices have fallen by a little less than half (44 percent), followed closely by Jakarta in Indonesia (27 percent), Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, both 19 percent each," it stated.

Reportedly, cost is a significant deciding factor for value-driven Indians, with the price of lodging (65 percent), airfare (62 percent), and food and beverages (54 percent) all playing a significant role.

"Indian travellers are not just exploring new destinations; they're seeking meaningful and collective travel experiences. With 86 percent budgeting to spend the same or more on flights and 80 percent on accommodations in 2025, their desire to explore is stronger than ever.

The report's data also shows an intriguing trend towards immersive excursions and shared experiences, allowing visitors to explore the world in novel and motivating ways.