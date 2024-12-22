Shillong decked up for Christmas & New Year celebrations

The Meghalaya capital has burst into life with decorative lights adorning homes and the streets, and the sounds of carols filling the air. The festive atmosphere is palpable ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, Alan West, chairman of Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum, is organising a festival billed as 'Reminiscing Pinewood', which is a tribute to the first hotel of the State established by a Swiss family during the colonial era.

Shillong, Dec 22:

"Food, music, storytelling sessions, plays, and several other activities are being organised during the four-day festival to recall the history of this heritage hotel in line with the festive season," West said.

Elsewhere, some iconic Christmas trees of the State, like the over 100-year-old pine tree at All Saints Cathedral, have been illuminated from top to bottom. In a unique initiative, a lamp post has been decorated like a Christmas tree at the Police Bazaar rotary with lights cascading down from it.





Carol groups are moving from one locality to another, singing in the evening hours.









Houses and business establishments situated in the area between Mawlai and Madanriting have been lit up and adorned with Christmas trees, stars, and mistletoes.

Carol groups are moving from one locality to another, singing in the evening hours. Some of these groups are led by persons dressed as Santa Claus, giving delight to children.

The streets are choked with traffic as shoppers are jostling for space with tourists for making last-minute purchases. Bakers are working over- time to cater to the large demand for cakes for Christmas.

At lewduh (Bara Bazaar), people from rural areas along with the local residents here, are flocking to the markets for burying eatables, clothes, and other merchandise for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.





By-

Raju Das



