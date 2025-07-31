Shillong Catholic body protest arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh, writes to CM

Shillong, July 31: A Catholic Association of Shillong has written to Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, urging the immediate and unconditional release of two nuns arrested for alleged human trafficking and religious conversion.

Calling the charges “falsely framed”, the Catholic Association of Shillong (CAS) claimed the arrest was instigated by Bajrang Dal members and constituted a violation of constitutional and minority rights.

The CAS, headed by former Congress MP Vincent H Pala, claimed that the arrested persons were "only accompanying three young women, all above 18 years of age, with the full consent of their parents, for job opportunities".

"Their work is in service to humanity, regardless of caste, creed or religion. We believe such actions help foster national growth and development," the association said in the letter.

The organisation of the Catholic Christians alleged that the arrest was "instigated by members of the Bajrang Dal and motivated by communal bias rather than any credible evidence".

Describing the incident as "a violation of constitutional rights", the association urged the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to intervene for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested.

"The charges against them were baseless and falsely framed," the association claimed.

It appealed to the authorities concerned for the protection of minority rights and safeguards against misuse of anti-conversion laws. "This is an infringement on the right of minorities to practise their faith and engage in social work without fear of persecution," the association stated.

It also said the nuns belong to the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate and reiterated its condemnation of what it termed an "act of harassment".

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25, following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-majority Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

PTI