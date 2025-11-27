Shillong Airport runway expansion to be completed by March 2027: CM Sangma

Shillong, Nov 27: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said the Shillong airport’s runway expansion is expected to be completed by March, 2027.

Addressing media persons after a Cabinet meeting held at the Ward’s Lake in Shillong, Sangma said the Cabinet has given its approval to purchase land from local communities at Umroi, which will be swapped with the Defence estate.

The runway will require getting land from the Defence estate, which has to be compensated by allotting land elsewhere.

Sangma said that Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who holds the Transport portfolio, has been entrusted with the task of purchasing land from the local communities and stakeholders in the area.

He said after the land is available, the runway would be extended so that larger aircraft can operate from the airport. Currently, only ATRs can take off and land from the airport.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Airport Authority of India, Union Civil Aviation Ministry, and Director General of Civil Aviation will hold a meeting with State Government officials here on Friday.

Sangma stated that the approval for the tender process was likely after the meeting. It is also expected that the contractors would begin the work by the end of this year.