SHARE proposes policy reforms to address Manipur's ethnic violence

Guwahati, Nov 29: The northeastern state of Manipur is still burning since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

Regarding the issue, the Society to Harmonise Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (SHARE), an organisation, has come up with policy recommendations based on decades of experience in internal security and conflict resolutions as well as primary sources within both the warren communities.

According to SHARE, zero tolerance for weapons in civilian hands, total accountability and audit of weaponry with insurgent groups of both communities in equal measure in SoO agreements, and demonstrably impartial governance are some of the short-term policies they recommend. A long overdue policy change towards having a unified Northeast India cadre for both IAS and IPS, as well as having similar administrative joint structures for the state PSCs, is an idea whose time has come.

Taking a leaf out of the Public-Private Partnership model followed in India's Red Corridor to generate gainful employment for the people of the soil is undeniably one of the most important policy measures to woo the youth away from the gun or the poppy at this point.

The continuing cycles of violence in Manipur are a cause of concern and need early resolution; it would be an understatement given the gravity of the situation.

Though the Union Government and the security forces have tried to arrest the violence leading to negotiations and peaceful resolution, stray incidents have somehow reignited the violence every time some progress is made.

Further, the demand of one community for a change of leadership in the state remains a persistent plea. Notwithstanding this and other demands, it must be recognised by both the warring communities that violence has no place in a civilised society and that all grievances, whether actual or perceived, need to be resolved through dialogue and negotiations in a democratic setup.