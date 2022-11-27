Shakya Gasan to lay foundation stone of Buddhist International Varsity in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 27: The chief monk of World Buddhist Pope Association of Korea, Shakya Gasan will lay the foundation stone of International Buddhist University in South Tripura's Manu Bankul on November 29, a senior monk said on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, local MLA Sankar Roy and senior Buddhist monk from Thailand Dr Pornchai Pinyapoong will be present at the foundation stone laying programme.

"Dhamma Dipa International Buddhist University (DDIBU) will be the first Buddhist University in India to be headed by Buddhist Monastics and run and monitored by Buddhists. This university will set an example in the history of Indian Buddhism for the promotion and revitalization of Buddhist culture", said Dhammapiya, the founder chairman of Bahujan Hitaya Education Trust (BHET).

"His holiness Dalai Lama will not be joining the programme physically but has sent his message for his spiritual participation", he said.

Dhammapiya hopes DDIBU to offer insight and depth of Buddhist lens, a better understanding of the contemporary world and will also prepare students and youth with knowledge and skills so that they can lead a healthy, peaceful and satisfying life.

Students from 31 countries will get a chance to study as well as research Buddhist literature, culture and tradition in the proposed varsity. Besides, there is also a plan to establish medical, technical and general degree colleges on the campus.

On September 26, the Tripura Assembly passed a bill paving the way for establishing a Buddhist University at Manu Bankul, around 135 km from the state capital.