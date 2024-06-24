Shah pitches for 50 large ponds in NE to mitigate flood issues

Guwahati, June 24: As the flood situation in Assam worsens due to incessant rainfall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested constructing at least 50 large ponds to divert water from the Brahmaputra River and store it in those ponds.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of flood management, Shah said that the construction of large ponds “will help in developing agriculture, irrigation, and tourism in those areas at a low cost and also help in tackling the floods and will eventually benefit the local economy.”

Shah further reviewed long-term measures to mitigate the issue of floods in the country, along with preparations to deal with the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Regarding the recent floods in Manipur and Sikkim, the Home Minister directed the concerned departments to conduct a detailed study and submit a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).