Shah meets Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma

Agartala, Mar 8: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met a Tipra Motha delegation led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma at the state guest house here.

The meeting which is still going on is also being attended by BJP president J P Nadda and Tripura’s newly sworn in chief minister Manik Saha.

Debbarma, a descendant of the former ruling family of Tripura, had long been seeking a “constitutional solution” to demands by his party for a separate state of Tiprasa. The Tipra Motha recently won 13 seats in elections to the 60-member Tripura state assembly.

He is believed to be leading a six-member delegation to the talks.

While the BJP has made it clear that it is unwilling to concede a division of the tiny state of Tripura, its leadership has spoken of a willingness to give more legislative, financial and executive powers to the Tripura Tribal autonomous council which exists and runs affairs in areas dominated by tribal communities.