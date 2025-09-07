Sex trafficking network busted in Kohima; nine arrested, minor rescued

Kohima, Sept 7: Nagaland Police have busted an organised sex trafficking network operating in Kohima, rescuing a minor girl and arresting nine people, including key masterminds, an official statement by the police said.

The operation was initiated after an FIR was registered suo motu by Kohima Women police station, following a missing person complaint, it said.

The victim was traced and rescued from a hotel in Kohima on August 30, and she was provided with medical care and counselling.

The victim, in her statement, claimed that she was coerced into sex work and was sexually exploited by several persons, the police release said on Saturday.

The disclosure led to the immediate apprehension of one of the primary accused, Neisedenuo Thuphre (31), a resident of Naga Bazar Colony, Kohima, and originally from Chakhabama village.

During interrogation, he admitted to operating both as a sex worker and a pimp, working under the main accused, who lured women and arranged clients, primarily from Guwahati and Shillong.

Police investigation revealed that the accused operated under the guidance of the main suspect, Rakesh Bromo (32), son of Somu Bromo of Hauragarh village, Karbi Anglong, who is currently residing in Kohima. Thuphre is alleged to have played a key role in recruiting the minor victim.

According to the police, Bromo, identified as the alleged mastermind, confessed during questioning to his involvement in the racket.

He reportedly admitted to arranging clients, mainly from Guwahati and Shillong, while Thuphre was responsible for procuring the girls. Bromo also allegedly acknowledged personally exploiting the victims.

Based on extensive surveillance and intelligence, coordinated raids were conducted, leading to additional arrests.

A total of nine individuals have been taken into custody and sent to judicial custody after completion of police remand.

Kohima police confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend all remaining suspects connected to the case.

