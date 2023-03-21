Several injured as Silchar bound bus skids off road in Meghalaya's Shangbangla

Shillong, March 21: Several people were injured after a night super tourist bus met with an accident in the Shangbangla area down NH 6 in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district on March 20 at around 11:30 pm.

As per sources, the bus was going from Guwahati to Silchar. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Shangbangla which led the vehicle to skid off the road. Police personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers.

The bus bearing registration no. AR 20 9099 was proceeding from Guwahati towards Silchar along with 37 passengers and it loaded with vegetables on the top of the body. On reaching at the above noted place of accident the bus was seen capsized in the lane as a result of which the passengers received injuries and was immediately shifted from the spot by ambulance and 108 services to Civil Hospital Nongpoh. Meanwhile, some of the injured persons were referred by the doctor to Guwahati after giving first aids, Ri-Bhoi SP Giri Prasad informed.

During enquiry it is learnt that the actual cause of the accident is due to break failure of the vehicle. All legal formalities has been taken up and the bus have been towed and kept at Nongpoh Police Station for further necessary action.