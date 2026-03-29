Seven women rescued, two arrested in Arunachal trafficking racket

Itanagar, March 29: In a major crackdown on immoral trafficking, police teams from the Banderdewa Police Station rescued seven women and arrested two accused in a coordinated operation carried out at Banderdewa on Friday, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega stated on Saturday.

Acting on credible inputs, the police conducted raids at two establishments, NK Lodge and Lovely Lodging, where the victims were allegedly being exploited for sexual work.

According to the police, the rescued women – mostly from Assam – belong to economically vulnerable and broken family backgrounds and had been lured into the trade under false promises.

At NK Lodge, owned by Kuru Richo and leased to Nazrul Islam for the past year, the manager, Moina Das, reportedly confessed during interrogation that all six rooms of the lodge had been used exclusively for immoral trafficking activities over the last eight months.

In a similar case, Lovely Lodging, owned by Nalo alias Tagin Baido, had been leased to Tate Taha and further sub-leased to Fardaus Ahmed for over a year. During questioning, Ahmed admitted that the premises had been used for trafficking activities for the last three to four months.

Police revealed that the modus operandi involved bringing in vulnerable women from Assam and engaging them in sex work at the lodgings.

Both Moina Das (34), a resident of Dhemaji district, Assam, and Fardaus Ahmed (35), a resident of Morigaon district, Assam, have been arrested in the case. They have been booked under relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, along with other applicable laws.