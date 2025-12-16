Seven VDP members arrested after man dies following alleged assault in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 16: Seven members of a Village Defence Party (VDP) have been arrested and sent to judicial custody following the death of a 49-year-old man in Farkawn village along the Mizoram–Myanmar border in Champhai district.

The deceased, identified as C Lalramenga, was allegedly assaulted by VDP members on Saturday night after he returned from across the international border.

According to reports, Lalramenga had crossed into Myanmar earlier in the day and came back the same evening, when local vigilantes reportedly intercepted him on suspicion of smuggling liquor.

Sources said country liquor was seized from his possession, following which he was subjected to questioning by VDP members. He was later taken back to his residence in a vehicle. Lalramenga died at around 5 am on Sunday.

Suspecting foul play, the victim’s family lodged a first information report with the police, alleging that he had been tortured. Police teams from Dungtlang Police Station and Champhai town rushed to the village and detained seven VDP members in connection with the incident.

The accused were produced before a district court in Champhai on Monday and were remanded to judicial custody. They have been lodged at the Champhai district jail, police officials said.

Lalramenga is survived by his wife, one son and four daughters. His funeral was held at his residence in Farkawn on Sunday evening after conducting the post-mortem examination.