Seven-sitting budget session of Manipur Legislative Assembly to begin today

IMPHAL, March 9: The Budget session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly having a total of seven sittings, will begin from Monday and will continue till March 17 with the presentation of the State Budget for 2026-27 on the first day of the session.

The session of the Assembly will start with obituary references, if any, presentation of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) report, presentation of Budget estimates (2026-27) and discussion on the Governor’s address, according to the provisional calendar of sittings issued by the Secretary of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The general discussion on supplementary demands for grants 2025-26, discussion and voting on supplementary demands for grants 2025-26, and general discussion on Budget estimates 2026-27 will be held on the second day of the session on Tuesday.

Presentation of committee reports (if any) and discussion and voting on supplementary demands for grants 2025-26 for various government establishments, including 10 different departments, and a motion for election to the three financial committees will be followed the next day on March 11.

The questions and answer session and consideration on different departments and passing of government bill(s), if any, will start from March 12 onwards till the last day of the session on March 17.

The decision to hold the session was discussed during a BAC meeting held with the Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata in the chair in the presence of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday.

The seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was held on February 5 with the Governor’s address, a day after BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of the State, was adjourned sine die.





By

Correspondent