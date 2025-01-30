Seven members of banned outfits arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 30: Security forces in Manipur arrested seven individuals associated with banned insurgent groups over the past two days.

The arrests took place across various districts, and authorities recovered arms and ammunition from the suspects. These actions are part of an ongoing effort to tackle insurgent activities in the region and maintain law and order.

On January 28, three members of the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and one active cadre of the United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K) were apprehended in the Tengnoupal district, located along the India-Myanmar border.

Authorities seized weapons and ammunition during the operation.

In another arrest, two members of the Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested in Imphal. These individuals were allegedly involved in extortion activities in the Paona Bazar area, and security forces recovered arms and ammunition from them as well.

In another operation on the same day, two members of the Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PRO) were apprehended in the Tentha area of Thoubal district.

These arrests come amid growing concerns over the operations of insurgent groups in Manipur, which has long faced instability due to militant activities. The state's security forces have been intensifying efforts to combat insurgency and maintain peace.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the networks these individuals were a part of and to prevent any future criminal activities linked to these groups.

The authorities are working to dismantle the operations of insurgent outfits in the region and bring those responsible to justice.

The successful arrests highlight the continued commitment of security forces to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of the people in Manipur.