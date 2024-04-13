Seven locally manufactured Pompi guns seized in Manipur, six detained

Imphal, Apr 13: The Security Forces on Friday recovered a large cache of weapons, including seven locally made Pompi guns, from Pallel Aimol village in the Tengoupal district of Manipur and detained six people in the search operations that followed.

During the search operations, security forces were able to recover huge amounts of articles that can be used in warlike activities and insurgencies.



The recovered items are one DBBL gun, four SBBL guns, seven locally made Pompi guns, which are infamous for their destructiveness, another five locally made Pompi HE, one hundred and sixty-three barrel gun cartridges.



Furthermore, security forces also recovered two bulletproof jackets, two locally made bulletproof plates, one Patka Helmet, four Baofeng handheld sets.



Interestingly, two Indian motorcycles and two Burmese motorcycles were also recovered, among other items like cash books, seals, etc.

