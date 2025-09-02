Seven-day rain alert in NE as low-pressure system forms over Bay of Bengal: IMD

Guwahati, September 2: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms across the Northeast over the next seven days, triggered by the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

The system, supported by an upper air cyclonic circulation, is expected to intensify rainfall activity in several states.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, moderate rainfall is very likely at many places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to receive light to moderate showers during this period. The IMD cautioned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated locations in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In the past 24 hours, several places have already recorded significant rainfall. Manipur experienced the heaviest downpour, with Senapati district logging 10 cm of rain.

Goalpara in Assam registered 5 cm, while Lembuchhera and Khowai in Tripura received 4 cm each. Agartala, Sohra (Meghalaya) and Imphal also reported moderate showers.

The IMD warned that the intense spells may lead to localised flooding, waterlogging and disruption of normal life in vulnerable areas. Residents have been advised to stay alert and take precautions against lightning strikes during thunderstorms.

For Guwahati and its surrounding areas, the local forecast indicates generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34°C and 26°C respectively, offering little relief from humidity despite intermittent showers.

With the monsoon entering a more active phase, the IMD has urged people in the affected states to keep a close follow weather updates and advisories, particularly in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.