Senior CPI(M) tribal leader to be CM if Left-Cong voted to power in Tripura: AICC leader

Agartala/Kailashahar, Feb 11: A senior tribal leader of the CPI(M) would become the chief minister of Tripura if the Left-Congress combine is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections, AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar said.

The CPI(M) and the Congress are jointly contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly, which will be held on February 16.

“A top CPI(M) tribal leader and son of the soil will be the chief minister if we assume power after the polls,” he said without elaborating, at a joint election rally at Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

Jitendra Choudhury is among the top CPI(M) leaders from the tribal community, and is being seen as a leading contender for the chief ministerial post in case the Left-Congress alliance comes to power in Tripura.

The assertion came hours after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday skipped a query on who will be the Left's chief ministerial candidate.

“It will be decided by the MLAs',” he had said at a press conference.

Kumar also claimed that the BJP will not be able to win even five seats in the assembly elections, and urged party workers to conduct ‘live streaming” of the polling on February 16.

Veteran CPI(M) leader and four-time chief minister Manik Sarkar is not contesting the polls this time, paving the way for young leaders to take on the mantle.

Sarkar, who was also present at the Kailashahar rally, alleged that the “RSS- controlled BJP has snatched away people's democratic rights”.

“The voters must play a cautious rule to install a people-friendly government in Tripura, ending the fascist rule,” he added.