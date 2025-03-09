Sela tunnel marks first anniversary, strengthening connectivity to Tawang

Itanagar, March 9: Sela Tunnel, India's highest twin-lane tunnel situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet, will mark its first anniversary tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the landmark tunnel on March 9 last year.

The tunnel has significantly enhanced connectivity to the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh, facilitating seamless movement of tourists, locals, and military convoys throughout the year.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the occasion, Union minister Kiren Rijiju visited the tunnel in West Kameng district and complimented the entire team behind this engineering marvel, a Defence spokesman said today.

Over the past year, the Sela Tunnel has played a pivotal role in reducing travel time, cutting transportation costs, and strengthening the socio-economic fabric of the region. The surge in tourist footfalls and rapid growth in infrastructure, including new hotels in Tawang, are a testament to its impact.

In the last one year, the tunnel's excellence has been recognised through prestigious awards, including a mention in the World Book of Records, the ASSOCHAM Award, the Build Infra Award, and a gold medal conferred on the BRO's Project Vartak by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

As the nation celebrates this milestone, the Sela Tunnel stands as a symbol of progress, resilience, and strategic importance, reinforcing India's commitment to infrastructure development in border areas.