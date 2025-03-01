Security forces summon Kuki village chiefs after firing incident at Meitei temple

Imphal, Mar. 1: A day after suspected militants indiscriminately opened fire on a group of Meitei devotees at Kongba Maru Laiphamlen, security forces have summoned chiefs of Kuki villages in connection with the attack.

In an official statement, the police confirmed that Kuki Inpi-Saikul and village chiefs from Wakan and surrounding areas were called in and issued a stern warning against further disturbances.

“They were strictly cautioned to refrain from any such acts, and severe action will be taken if such incidents recur,” the statement read.

Authorities have intensified security measures in and around the affected area, as well as other sensitive parts of the state. The police assured that efforts were being made to identify and bring those responsible to the book.

"In response to the incident, security forces conducted combing operations, area sanitisation, and domination patrols in Wakan Ridge and Mark Hills Ridge," the statement further noted.

Security personnel deployed in the region have been directed to stay on high alert and take swift action in case of any further violations.

Friday’s attack, which marked the first such firing in nearly two months, took place at Laiphamlen, a sacred site for the Meitei community, located 22 km north of Imphal but under Kangpokpi district.

Rajen Angujam, Finance Secretary of Kongba Maru Semgatlup, who was present at the time, described the significance of the occasion. “It was the first day of the lunar eclipse, an important day for us to honour our ancestors. Due to the ongoing conflict, we had been unable to observe it earlier,” he explained.

However, as the devotees began the ritual, militants positioned on the hills fired seven to eight rounds indiscriminately.

Angujam alleged that despite their formal permission from authorities and the presence of state forces, central security personnel were seen “sitting alongside the militants”.

Outraged by the attack, local women blocked the Yumnam Khunou Road in protest and attempted to storm an Assam Rifles post in Sagolmang village.

Meanwhile, Angujam called upon Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to enforce the same laws in the hills, pointing out that while the Meiteis had surrendered their weapons, only a fraction of arms had been submitted by the Kuki side.

Earlier on February 28, amid rising tensions, Governor Bhalla extended the deadline for arms surrender by another week, following requests from both the hill and valley communities. Locals have now been urged to hand over illegal weapons by 4 pm on March 6.