Security forces seize warlike stores in Manipur’s Gwarok Hill

Imphal, Mar 28: In a major breakthrough for security forces, warlike stores were recovered deep inside a forest area in Manipur.

The breakthrough came when a combined team of security forces conducted a special operation on Wednesday at Gwarok Hill in the Thoubal district of Manipur.

According to security forces sources, a combined team of Assam Riffles, Police Commandos, and state police personnel were given the responsibility to launch a search in the general area of Gwarok Hill.

The security agencies decided to launch the search operation based on what they described as credible information regarding the presence of warlike stores deep inside the forest.

The report says that at around 7 in the morning, extensive search operations were conducted, leading to the recovery of one 5.56 INSAS LMG with magazine, one double Barrel Bolt Action Rifle, one 9mm CMG with Magazine, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), five No.36 Hand Grenades, two 2 inch mortar bombs, one Radio Set Motorola, five Stun shell and other Warlike Stores in the nearby area.

It may be mentioned that large numbers of arms and ammunition were looted from different armoury houses in the state during the recent trouble phase in the state, and many of these looted arms are yet to be recovered.

On the other hand, as a part of the Election Commission of India’s efforts to conduct free and fair elections, concerned district administrations had ordered licence gun owners to surrender their weapons.

The recovery of warlike stores in the deep forest can be taken as a positive sign, as security forces are able to recover them. However, security agencies suspect the Gwarok Hill recovery can be just the tip of the iceberg.