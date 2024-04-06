Security forces seize Rs 5.48 cr cash in Arunachal since MCC enforcement

Itanagar, Apr 5: Security forces in poll-bound Arunachal Pradesh seized over Rs 5.48 crore in cash following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) three weeks ago, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the Election Commission's flying squads and static surveillance teams have confiscated cash and other items, including liquor, drugs, expensive metals, and freebies, with a total value exceeding Rs. 14.05 crore during this period.

As per the Election Commission's directive aimed at curbing the 'money culture' during elections, carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without valid supporting documents is prohibited.

The MCC was enforced on March 16 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. An election official stated that surveillance teams, in collaboration with the police, seized Rs 1 crore in cash from Longding district, Rs 22.20 lakh from Itanagar Capital Region, and another Rs 16.10 lakh from East Kameng district during vehicle-checking on Thursday night. The Income Tax Department is investigating the matter of cash seizures, the official added.

Expressing serious concern over the reports of heavy involvement of 'money culture' in the run-up to the assembly elections, Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the people of Yachuli constituency to assist in curbing this practice during a BJP rally in Keyi Panyor district.



Meanwhile, elections for the two Lok Sabha seats, Arunachal West and Arunachal East, and 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in the state will be held on April 19.



The counting of votes for the Assembly elections is scheduled for June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4."

