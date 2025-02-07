Security forces seize over Rs 9 lakh worth cough syrup in Manipur

Guwahati, Feb 7: The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), recovered a huge consignment of cough syrup with an estimated market value of ₹9,36,000 in Jiribam district.

One person has also been arrested in connection with the case. The arrested individual has been identified as Maibam Premjit Singh, aged 52.

The operation which took place on February 5, 2025, was based on specific intelligence inputs and executed with precision, reaffirming the collective resolve of security forces in combating drug trafficking in the region.

Reportedly, the security forces intercepted a truck carrying the 1,560 bottles of Wincerex cough syrup in 13 different boxes at Leingangpokpi.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation highlights the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF in curbing illicit activities and ensuring the safety and well-being of the people in the region.A case has been registered at Jiribam PS for further investigation.