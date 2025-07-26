Security forces seize 90 Firearms, over 700 ammunition across five Manipur districts

Imphal, July 26: In a major crackdown on illegal arms, security forces on Saturday recovered at least 90 firearms and over 700 rounds of ammunition and explosives during a series of coordinated operations across five districts of Manipur, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, simultaneous raids were carried out in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts by joint teams comprising the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, Army, and Assam Rifles, according to a police statement.

The massive haul included 90 weapons, among them three AK-series rifles, one M16 rifle, five INSAS rifles, one INSAS LMG, four SLRs, 20 pistols, four carbines, seven .303 rifles, and eight other firearms.

Additionally, forces seized 728 rounds of ammunition and explosives, which included 21 grenades, six improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 21 magazines, and 24 wireless handsets.

Reiterating its dedication to restoring peace and stability in the region, Manipur Police urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activities or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room

Senior police officers remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens, the statement added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May, 2023.









PTI