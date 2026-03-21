Security forces seize 29 firearms, 50 IEDs in operations across Manipur

Imphal, Mar 21: Security forces seized at least 29 firearms and ammunition and 50 IEDs from several hills and valley districts of Manipur on Friday.

During an operation, six firearms, including an AK-56 rifle, three grenades and ammunition were recovered from the Wabagai Turel Mamei area in Kakching district, a police statement said.

Twenty-nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs), along with five locally made hand grenades, five electric detonators and several other explosive items, were also seized from the vicinity of Loisi and Saivom villages in Tengnoupal district, it said.

Security forces seized eleven pistols, 85 live rounds of bullets, four camouflage BP vests and three firearms from the Lamdeng and Kameng areas in Imphal West district, the police said.

From the SL Zougam area under the Machi police station limits in Tengnoupal, nine IEDs, along with one pistol and ammunition, were recovered.

“The recovered IEDs were destroyed with safety protocols and standard operating procedures followed,” the statement said.

Twelve IEDs and four radio sets, along with three pistols and a grenade launcher, were also recovered from Yangoubung village near the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal.

These explosive devices were destroyed on the site, it said.

From the foothills of Tekcham Sanji Ching in Thoubal district, five firearms and ammunition were seized, the statement said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.





PTI