North East

Security Forces recovers weapons from Mizoram's Lunglei

By The Assam Tribune
Security Forces recovers weapons from Mizorams Lunglei
Guwahati, July 3: Troops of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered weapons and warlike stores in Mizoram's Lunglei district, officials said.

Based on specific intelligence about subversive activities, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps along with Mizoram Police launched an operation near DC Circuit House Lunglei, Mizoram on July 1.

The troops apprehended an individual and also recovered two .22 Pistol and 50 rounds of .22 ammunition. The individual along with the recoveries was handed over to Lunglei Police Station for further investigation.

