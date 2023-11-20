Security Forces recover warlike stores from vulnerable areas in Manipur

Guwahati, Nov 20: Continuing their search operations amid the ethnic clashes to restore normalcy, security forces on Sunday recovered warlike stores from different vulnerable and fringe areas of several districts of Manipur.

The Manipur Police informed that the security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, where they recovered several warlike stores.

During their search operation in the Gwarok Reserve Hill range south east of Pechi under Thoubal district, the security forces recovered a factory-made pistol along with one magazine, a country-made pistol along with one extended magazine, five numbers of 36 HE Hand Grenade, two numbers of 80 (WP) Grenade and twenty-five live ammunition (9 mm-07, 5.56 mm, 7.62mm-15).

In their second search operation in Kakching Mantak ITI Panmanei Road under Kakching district, two arms (.303 Rifle bearing Regd. 36681 along with one empty Magazine - 01, and a locally made 9mm pistol along with one empty Magazine-01) and three numbers of 36 HE Hand Grenade were recovered.

In a separate search operation, the security forces recovered three arms (AK-47 with one magazine-01, 0.303 Rifle with one magazine each-02) from Lungjang village (2 km East of AR COB Behiang) under Churachandpur district.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

The following items were recovered during the operations:

(i)02 (two) arms… pic.twitter.com/FweOCLzyxZ — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) November 19, 2023



