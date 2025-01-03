Security forces recover arms cache, dismantle insurgent bunkers in Manipur

Imphal, Jan. 3: In a joint operation, the State and Central Forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations conducted in vulnerable areas of Churachandpur district over the past 24 hours. The ammunition is suspected to have been hidden by armed miscreants.

The recovery, made from the forested area of Saiboh village Churachandpur District, included one SLR with magazine, three SBBL country made, two 9mm pistol with magazine, three 7.62mm live rounds, and four live ammunition of SBBL.

The recovered items have been handed over to Sangaikot Police station for further investigation.

Notably, on December 27, a major weapons haul was made in Saivom village, Tengnoupal District, where security forces recovered two .303 rifles with magazines, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, a Pompi gun, seven IEDs (improvised explosive devices), five hand grenades, 40 detonators, and live ammunition rounds.

The operations are a part of an intensified crackdown by security forces, which has also led to the destruction of illegal bunkers used by armed insurgents in the Imphal East District.

In areas like Sabungkhok Khunou, Shantikhongbal, and Uyok Ching, four illegal bunkers were destroyed, while three others were taken over by security forces.

"The combined operations led to the flushing out of armed miscreants from these areas, and our forces now dominate the strategic high ground in the region," a police spokesperson said.

In a parallel operation, a team of Manipur police arrested a cadre of proscribed military outfit Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) on Thursday from Bijoypur Mathak Leikai, Kakching District.

The arrested individual, identified as Mayengbam Momocha Meitei (42), was found in possession of a mobile phone. He has been handed over to the concerned police station for necessary legal proceedings.

Recently, on December 29, Manipur police arrested two active cadres of the banned insurgent outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in Imphal West District. The suspects, identified as Leishangthem Napoleon Meitei (35) and Thokchom Amujao Singh (33), were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting elected officials and civilians.

The arrests were made in the Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai area, where police also recovered three mobile handsets and 12 extortion demand letters.