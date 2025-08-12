Security forces net 22 militants, arms cache in six Manipur districts over past week

Imphal, August 12: In a series of joint operations, the Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have arrested 22 hardcore militants of different outfits and recovered a large cache of ammunition and other war-like stores from six districts, officials said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesperson said that in a series of coordinated information-based operations, Army and Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police, apprehended the active cadres from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Chandel, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

Six sophisticated weapons, some IEDs, grenades, assorted ammunition, and other war-like stores were also recovered during the week-long intensive operations.

According to the defence PRO, the arrested militants belonged to different factions of three outlawed outfits -- Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

A police official said that the security forces arrested a hardcore KCP (People's War Group) Mayengbam Amitab Singh alias Khaba (32) from Thoubal district on Monday.

Preliminary investigation has established his active involvement in a case of firing at police personnel earlier and in another case of issuing threats to the employees of NIT Imphal.

Pistols and other arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

The police have also cautioned people against spreading rumours and fake videos. They have appealed to people not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant about fake videos.

IANS