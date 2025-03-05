Security forces nab militants, recover 900 weapons amid crackdown under President’s rule

Aizawl, March 5: The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur has led to significant gains in restoring law and order, with security forces successfully apprehending militants, recovering looted weapons, and dismantling networks of extortion and arms smuggling.

While the Centre remains optimistic about the gradual improvement of the situation, officials acknowledge that reconciliation between the Meitei and Kuki communities will take time.

Official sources stated that since President’s Rule was imposed, following the resignation of Chief Minister Biren Singh, security forces have stepped up operations against troublemakers and militants.

As a result, several militants involved in the prolonged ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have been arrested.

Amid these security efforts, public cooperation has also increased, with 16 weapons and a large cache of ammunition voluntarily surrendered across three valley districts of Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West.

Police reported that the surrendered arms included SLR rifles, INSAS rifles, .303 rifles, pistols, submachine guns, grenades, and locally made weapons, which were handed over at various police stations and commando units.

Further strengthening the government’s efforts, sources confirmed that around 900 looted weapons have been returned to the authorities.

More than 6,000 weapons were stolen from police armories during the ethnic violence, and the government, under Governor Ajai Bhalla, has been working on retrieving them.

Officials described the return of these weapons as a positive step toward restoring peace. The Centre remains hopeful that Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, will effectively handle the crisis and pave the way for reconciliation.

Meanwhile, security forces have also arrested five militants, including two juveniles, in separate operations across two districts.

In Churachandpur district, one Janggoulun Haokip (19) and three juveniles, all members of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), were caught for their involvement in extortion, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling. Police recovered two pistols from them.

In another operation in Imphal East district, Manipur Police arrested Yumnam Suresh Meitei (28), an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL).

He was allegedly extorting money from the public, private businesses, and government officials.

During his arrest, security forces seized ten hand grenades, ten launching tubes, and an iron ammunition box from his possession.

While these security measures have led to notable successes in containing violence, officials admit that complete normalisation of the situation will take time.