Security forces launch major anti-insurgency operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Churachandpur, Jan 16: Security forces on Friday conducted large-scale anti-insurgency operations at suspected militant hideouts in the interior areas of Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official said.

Security personnel, including that of Para Special Forces and Assam Rifles, conducted coordinated counter-insurgency operations at Henglep area in the district, targeting suspected hideouts of militant groups in the area," the official said.

"The area has been known for the presence of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a non-signatory to Suspension of Operations groups, though details are awaited which group is being targeted by security forces", another official said.

"The operation targeted forested areas of the hill district and was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activity," the official said.

"Troops were deployed into the jungle terrain with the help of helicopters", the official said.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Manipur is currently under President's rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 last year.

PTI