Security forces held two UNLF(K) cadre in Manipur

Imphal, May 10: Two cadres of the proscribed organisation UNLF(K) were arrested by security forces in Manipur on Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Huidrom Jitangit Singh, aged 36 and Nigtham Oinam, aged 43.



The police confirmed the arrest and said that some cash, around Rs. 1,17,360, 40 (forty) live rounds, 02 (two) walkie-talkies, 20 (twenty) grams of suspected heroine, 01 (one) gold chain, 01 (one) gold ring and other miscellaneous items were recovered from them.



Furthermore, the Police Control Room statement mentioned that search operations and area dominance were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



“Movement of 192 and 204 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, with essential items, has been ensured.



Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,” the statement added.



A total of 125 Nakas/Checkpoints were said to be installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and police detained 98 people in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

