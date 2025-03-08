Security forces halt Meitei peace rally amid Centre’s push for free movement

Imphal, March 8: A peace rally organised by the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) in support of free movement along the highways was halted by security forces on Saturday after the group attempted to march without prior permission.

The rally coincided with the Centre’s announcement to resume free movement along two major routes in Manipur — Imphal to Senapati and Imphal to Churachandpur.

A senior police official, while addressing the volunteers, stated that although free movement was allowed, it had to be done through vehicles arranged by the Manipur State Transport (MST) under security protection.

“The concerned SP is waiting and will assist anyone willing to travel. However, marching with festoons and banners without prior permission cannot be allowed,” the official said.

Despite being advised to join the government-facilitated convoy, several volunteers and locals proceeded towards Senapati in private vehicles but were stopped by security forces near Sekmai, the last Meitei-dominated area before entering the hill districts. As of the time of reporting, the vehicles were still held at Sekmai.

FOCS President T Manihar questioned the government’s stance, asking, “If the government cannot ensure free movement of the public, what is the purpose of making such announcements?”

He highlighted that the Centre’s assurance of protection should suffice for unrestricted movement. Notably, Union Minister Amit Shah, after chairing a review meet on the security situation in the state on March 2, had announced the resumption of free movement.

Meanwhile, official convoys of the MST, guarded by security forces, successfully traversed both designated routes without disruption.

Reports confirmed that the convoy towards Churachandpur crossed Kangvai, while the one towards Senapati had already passed Sekmai.

However, public participation in the movement remained minimal, with mostly government staff and officials partaking in the journey.

The development comes days after the Village Volunteers – Eastern Zone, a Kuki group, issued a firm warning against any movement in Kuki-dominated areas without addressing their demand for a Union Territory with a legislature.

The group asserted that no free movement would be allowed in their territories until justice was served and their demand for self-governance was met.