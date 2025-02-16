Security forces dismantle illegal checkposts in Churachandpur district

Churachandpur, Feb 16: Joint security forces comprising state police and central paramilitary personnel dismantled illegal checkposts established by "village volunteers" along National Highway-2 (NH-2) in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, targeted unauthorised checkpoints at Kaprang and S. Kwatlian, which had been operational since the onset of ethnic conflicts in May 2023.

These illegal checkposts emerged during the ethnic violence that erupted between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the surrounding hills, resulting in over 250 fatalities and the displacement of thousands.

The security situation has since improved, prompting authorities to remove these unauthorised structures to ensure the free movement of vehicles and the safety of commuters.

A police official involved in the operation stated, "Security forces have taken over these locations, and free movement of common vehicles is being ensured." The removal of these checkposts is seen as a significant step toward restoring normalcy in the region.

The dismantling of these illegal checkposts underscores the commitment of security forces to uphold law and order in Manipur, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.