Security forces arrest 2 cadres of proscribed outfit in Manipur

Imphal, April 15: Security forces in two separate incidents arrested two cadres of proscribed outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive or PREPAK (Pro) from different areas in Manipur.

Notably, one of the two cadres hails from Cachar district of Assam.

A joint team of Central and State security forces on Monday arrested one active member of the proscribed PREPAK-Pro from Bidya Nagar in Jiribam district. The arrested individual has been identified as Saikhom Sandip Singha (32) of Saikhom Leikai, Sonai Bazar, Cachar, Assam.

Security forces also arrested another active cadre of the same proscribed outfit, identified as Irengbam Robinson Singh (25) from his residence in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou under Bishnupur Police Station in Bishnupur District.









An active cadre of a proscribed militant outfit was arrested in Manipur (AT Photo)

Following Singh's arrest, security forces several items from his possession including 196 nos. of 0.303 mm empty cases, 82 nos. of 7.62 mm SLR empty cases, 55 nos. of 5.56 nos. of INSAS empty cases, 32 nos. of 7.62 mm AK empty cases, and 1 mobile phone with 1 SIM card.

Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since February, continues to witness tensions following ethnic clashes between the Kuki and the Meitei communities that broke out in May 2023.

After the imposition of President’s Rule, Governor Ajay Bhalla appealed to the public to voluntarily surrender arms and ammunition within a stipulated period of time