Security beefed up in Manipur's Kangpokpi ahead of today's Zomi-Kuki students’ rally

Imphal, August 31: The Manipur state government has issued a notice to make preventive and precautionary measures along with robust response mechanism to avoid any untoward incident to maintain law and order in the state, following reports of a planned rally by the Kuki-Zo community on August 31, 2024.

Anybody found involved creating or provocating law and order situation in this regard shall be prosecuted without exception under relevant provisions of laws of the land, stated in the notice issued by Commissioner (Home Department), Government of Manipur, N Ashok Kumar.

"Whereas, it has come to the notice of the state government about one public notice issued by Zomi Students' Federation dated 26-08-2024 regarding organizing a public rally at on 31-08-2024 and subsequently, another public notice issued by Kuki Students' Organisation dated 29-08-2024 regarding organizing a Public rally at Kangpokpi district on 31-08-2024 urging for shutting down of all business establishments, government offices and private institutions and join the rally", the notice read.

















The government notice also stated that any public notices issued for organising a mass rally and urging the shutdown of institutions, which can pose grave impact on the prevailing law and order situation; and which are likely to pose serious repercussions in the context of the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur, will be viewed seriously by the state government with utmost sensitivity.



The notice issued by the state government also appealed to the general public, including Public Functionaries to keep all business establishments, Government offices, and private institutions open and functioning normally.

The notice further read that all heads of the central and state government institutions are requested to issue necessary instructions to normally function their institutions during the announced rally time.