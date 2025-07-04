Security beefed up in Manipur to protect farmers amid recent attacks

Imphal, July 4: Vigil has been intensified in the agricultural belts in Manipur by the security forces following the recent attacks on farmers.

Authorities are working to prevent further violence during the ongoing cultivation season.

The Manipur Police Control Room on Thursday said that additional forces have been stationed in both the hill and valley districts to ensure the safety of farmers, particularly in sensitive and conflict-prone areas.

The move follows a spike in violence, including the incident on June 19 in which a 60-year-old farmer was shot while working in a paddy field at Phubala in Bishnupur district. Hours later, a woman was killed in an alleged crossfire at Chingphei in Churachandpur district.

Amid the tension, a security meeting was held on June 28, chaired by the Manipur Security Adviser and attended by the Chief Secretary, DGP, and top officials of all security forces. The meeting reviewed the existing security protocols and called for closer coordination between the State and Central forces.

“Manipur Police personnel, alongside Central security forces, have been deployed in vulnerable farming areas,” said the police control room. Redeployments were made, particularly in and around Phubala to reinforce the existing security.

SPs have been directed to implement enhanced protocols, while senior officers are visiting high-risk zones to supervise on-ground arrangements. Vulnerable farmlands are being mapped for targeted surveillance and protection.

Meanwhile, combing operations are under way in fringe and interior hill areas to flush out armed elements. Authorities have also activated flying squads and quick reaction teams (QRTs) to provide rapid response, if needed.

Local administrations have been holding coordination meetings with residents to discuss farming hours and precautionary measures. Farmers have been urged to inform the police or nearby forces before entering fields in the volatile zones.

- With inputs from news agencies