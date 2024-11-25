Second round of Tiprasa Accord talks on Dec 3, confirms Pradyot Debbarma

Agartala, Nov. 25: Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) supremo, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has informed that the second round of talks regarding the Tiprasa Accord will take place on December 3 in New Delhi.

This follows the first round of discussions that took place recently, marking the second official meeting within the span of just one and a half months.

“I have been informed that the second round of talks on the Tiprasa Accord will take place on December 3. I am happy to inform that this is the second official meeting in one-and-a-half months," Debbarma wrote on a micro-blogging website.

In the post, Debbarma also expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the talks, highlighting that the future of the Tiprasa community is “non-negotiable”.

The TIPRA leader reaffirmed his commitment to putting the interests of the indigenous communities first, asserting that political favours will not influence his approach.

He also stressed on the need for the growth of the region and its people to take precedence over the rehabilitation of individual leaders. “We have to realise that the growth of the region and people is more important than the rehabilitation of a few leaders,” Debbarma stated.

In an effort to streamline discussions and ensure thorough deliberation, the Centre has set up a six-member committee tasked with addressing the concerns of the indigenous communities.

The committee will be chaired by AK Mishra, the advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the Northeast. Other members of the committee include Pradyot Debbarma, TIPRA President BK Hrangkhawl, the Secretary of Northeastern Affairs in the MHA, along with the secretaries of the Home Department and the Tribal Welfare Department of the Tripura government.

This ongoing dialogue stems from the tripartite agreement signed between Tipra Motha, the Centre, and the Tripura government in March 2024, which was aimed at addressing the long-standing issues facing indigenous communities in the state.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

- With inputs from Agencies