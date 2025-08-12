Nagaland to launch second phase of Clean Doyang mission to clear reservoir waste

Dimapur, Aug 12: The second phase of the Clean Doyang Mission will be launched soon following reports of alarming accumulation of plastic waste, floating debris, and logs in the Doyang water reservoir in the district.

Taking serious note of the environmental impact the accumulated debris may cause, Wokha deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar on Monday announced that the second phase of the Clean Doyang Mission will be launched soon, once weather conditions are conducive for effective and sustained clean-up operations.

The Doyang hydroelectric project, located in Doyang river, is the only major river dam in Nagaland.

The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with departments and agencies concerned, with a focus on restoring the ecological balance of the reservoir and its surrounding areas.

The DC emphasised that the issue will also be taken up at the state government level to explore long-term and sustainable measures for waste management and environmental protection.

Every year, large volumes of waste, including plastics, floating logs, and other debris, accumulate in the Doyang reservoir, posing a significant threat to the freshwater quality, local biodiversity, and the structural integrity of the dam.

The pollution not only endangers aquatic life but also affects the livelihoods of communities dependent on the reservoir for fishing, tourism, and agriculture.

Meanwhile, Kumar also appealed to all citizens concerned and residents of Wokha and surrounding areas to extend their support and cooperation during the upcoming cleaning phase.

He stressed the importance of community participation, responsible waste disposal, and inter-agency coordination to ensure the success of the mission.

The Clean Doyang Mission is part of a broader effort to promote environmental stewardship, protect natural resources, and foster a culture of sustainability in the district.

On June 7, 2024, the six-day first Clean Doyang Mission was initiated on a mission mode with extensive manpower and coordination and completed successfully. It had restored the reservoir to a cleaner state, but with this year's monsoon, that achievement has been nullified with the dam once again overwhelmed with floating debris.