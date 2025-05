Search on for missing Indore tourist couple in Meghalaya’s Sohra: Police

Shillong, May 26: A 29-year-old man and his wife, who have been touring Meghalaya, have gone missing in East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, both from Indore, hired a two-wheeler and visited the scenic Sohra area before their disappearance, a senior officer said.

"Their brother Govind reported that the couple had gone missing and their mobile phones were found switched off since Sunday night," the officer said.

The police have launched search and rescue efforts, he said.

According to the police officer, the couple was last seen in the Sohra area, and their hired two-wheeler was found 15 km away from Sohra town.

The police are trying to trace the missing couple and determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance, he added.

This marks the second case of missing tourists reported in East Khasi Hills within a month. In an earlier incident, a Hungarian tourist who had checked into a hotel in Shillong on March 29 was found dead on April 10 on a steep slope in the district.

The decomposed body of Puskas Zsolt, discovered near Ramdait village in the Shella area of Sohra subdivision, close to the Bangladesh border.

The village, surrounded by dense forests, is a popular trekking destination with several trails winding through the Shella-Sohra region.

With inputs from PTI