Seaplane operations at Umiam to boost Meghalaya-Kaziranga connectivity

Guwahati, March 2: Connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya is set to get a major boost as the Conrad Sangma government plans to introduce seaplane operations from Umiam Lake, linking key destinations, including Kaziranga National Park.

The initiative is expected to enhance tourism by providing a direct link between Meghalaya and Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its one-horned rhinoceroses.

Improved access is also anticipated to generate employment opportunities and strengthen economic ties between the two neighbouring states.

The project falls under the Centre’s UDAN 5.5 scheme, aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity in remote and hilly areas. Additionally, the seaplane operations are expected to extend to Baljek Airport in Garo Hills.

Officials have confirmed that several aviation companies have expressed interest in operating seaplanes from Umiam Lake. The state government has also sought assistance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop Umiam as a water aerodrome.

The expansion of air travel options is crucial for Meghalaya, especially following the abrupt departure of airline operators after the UDAN subsidy period ended. Airlines previously operating from Shillong to Dimapur, Silchar, and Agartala ceased services once government financial support was withdrawn, leaving travelers dependent on Guwahati for air travel.

In response, the Meghalaya government has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure sustained connectivity while simultaneously focusing on alternative transport modes like seaplanes.

Meghalaya Chief Minister also highlighted that seaplanes require only 200 meters of water and a depth of five meters for takeoff and landing, making them a feasible option in Meghalaya’s terrain.

The seaplane initiative comes at a time when Meghalaya is receiving substantial investments in tourism infrastructure.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 199 crore under the ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ scheme for the redevelopment of Umiam Lake and the establishment of a new tourist hub at Mawkhanu.

The Umiam Lake project includes plans for a crafts village, arts and culture pavilion, botanical garden, amphitheater, and essential infrastructure upgrades.

Currently attracting around 16,000 annual visitors, the revamped Umiam Lake is projected to draw nearly 1.3 lakh tourists, generating over 3,800 direct and indirect jobs.

Additionally, the state is set to witness its first seven-star hotel near Umiam Lake, reflecting the government’s focus on upscale tourism. Chief Minister Sangma stressed the need for improved connectivity alongside world-class infrastructure to cater to the growing influx of tourists.