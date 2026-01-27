SDG gains, transparency, peace make Mizoram ideal for CSR: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Jan 27: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on Tuesday, said that the state’s peaceful environment, low levels of corruption, high literacy rate, steady progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) make Mizoram an ideal destination for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Mizoram’s well-established spirit of tlawmngaihna (Mizo cultural concept meaning to be selfless, hospitable, courageous, and helpful to others, even at personal cost) makes the state an ideal place for CSR and other investments for the purpose of socio-economic benefit of the people.

Inaugurating the CSR portal, “Mizoram CSR Connect” at the Aijal Club, Lalduhoma invited corporate entities and civil society organisations to actively engage in CSR initiatives in Mizoram, assuring that every rupee of CSR funds would be utilised in a transparent, meaningful, and impactful manner.

The portal has been developed jointly by the Mizoram CSR Cell under the Planning and Programme Implementation Department in collaboration with UNDP India, to facilitate effective linkage and coordination between CSR contributors and implementing agencies.

Referring to CSR data for 2023–24, the Chief Minister noted that Mizoram received only 0.06% of the total CSR expenditure in India.

Emphasising the significant role CSR can play in development, he stated that the CSR Cell was established in the Chief Minister’s Office in June 2024 to strengthen CSR-related initiatives in Mizoram.

Lalduhoma said that the launch of the Mizoram CSR Connect portal marks an important step in bridging CSR donors and seekers through a transparent and structured digital platform.

The portal, he added, is expected to enhance ease of doing CSR in Mizoram while also ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes for contributing corporates.

The event also witnessed the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Mizoram Start-Up Mission and participating corporate and institutional partners.

