SDF highlights flaws in Golay administration's employment promises

Sikkim, March 16: In a recent development, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has brought attention to significant discrepancies in the announcements made by Chief Minister Golay regarding government job allocations. On March 16th, representatives from the SDF visited the Tashiling Secretariat to address concerns pertaining to government employees directly with the Chief Secretary of Sikkim. Their primary objective was to assess the progress of promises made by the Chief Minister and to advocate for the fulfilment of these commitments.

During the discussion, SDF claimed inconsistencies in the statements provided by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister, regarding the administration's handling of memorandum distribution and job allocation. Of particular concern the party said, are the implications these discrepancies hold for the future employment prospects of thousands of young individuals in Sikkim.

The SDF outlined several demands that they insist be met before the implementation of the Code of Conduct including Clarity on Job Orders, SDF insists that job orders, rather than mere memorandums, be issued promptly to eligible individuals. Many recipients have only received memorandums or orders without departmental postings, hindering their ability to commence duties before the Code of Conduct comes into effect.

Approximately 22,000 temporary employees were promised regularization. The SDF demanded official orders from departments, not memorandums, before the Code of Conduct is enforced.

The Implementation of Old Pension Scheme figured prominently. The party claimed despite assurances, the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme remains pending.

SDF also flayed the delay in Dearness Allowance Increase. The promised increase in Dearness Allowance has been pending since July 2023.

The SDF insisted that the government provide written documentation regarding the allocation of budget for salaries.

Furthermore, the SDF criticizes what they deem as misleading statements made by the Chief Minister, particularly regarding budget allocation. They contest the allocation of funds, arguing that a substantial portion earmarked for salaries has been diverted to other projects and schemes.

In addition, the SDF emphasises the importance of official job orders over memorandums, highlighting that the latter does not guarantee employment and cannot be legally contested in the future. With the Code of Conduct looming, the SDF urges prompt issuance of job orders and departmental allocations to facilitate timely commencement of duties.