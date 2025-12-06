Scindia unveils Rs 646-Cr projects in Nagaland, joins Hornbill stone pulling ceremony

Dimapur, Dec 6: Union Communications and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday unveiled a series of major development projects worth Rs 646.39 crore in Nagaland, marking a significant boost to the State’s infrastructure, connectivity, education, and public services.

The inauguration in Kohima, followed by his participation in key cultural ceremonies at the Hornbill Festival, underscored the Centre’s renewed push toward accelerating growth in the Northeast.

A total of five completed projects across the Power, School Education and PWD (R&B) departments were inaugurated.

In the Power sector, the upgraded 132 kV substation at Nagarjan, Dimapur, completed at a cost of Rs 24.46 crore, is expected to enhance power transformation capacity and strengthen supply reliability.

In the education sector, Scindia inaugurated the In-Service Teachers Training-cum-Examination Centre with residential facilities built for Rs 20 crore, and the IT infrastructure upgrade in 190 schools, implemented at a cost of Rs 18.95 crore, aimed at improving learning environments and digital access across Nagaland.

Under the PWD (R&B) Department, two major road projects were completed - the Chendang Saddle–Noklak Road upgrade costing Rs 45.59 crore, and the improvement of AT Road from Tsusangra to Impur Junction, including bridges, completed at Rs 93.98 crore.

These projects are set to enhance regional connectivity and ease transportation bottlenecks in remote areas.

Scindia also laid foundation stones for 11 new projects across Health & Family Welfare, Youth Resources and Sports, IT & Communication, Power, and PWD (R&B) departments.

Key among them are a multi-speciality hospital at Chumoukedima costing Rs 58.72 crore and a 50-bed hospital at Peren district headquarters worth Rs 44.65 crore, laying the groundwork for improved healthcare infrastructure.

Addressing a public gathering at Tuophema, Scindia praised the warmth and cultural richness of the people of Nagaland, saying his 36-hour visit made him feel “blessed to serve the eight States of the Northeast.”

He emphasised that the region is no longer India’s last frontier but the first frontier, with vast potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

His visit coincided with one of the most iconic events of the Hornbill Festival where he joined the traditional stone pulling ceremony at Touphema village. Hosted by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Scindia attended as chief guest and described the ritual as an embodiment of “the union of body, mind, soul, heart and spirit.” A cultural extravaganza followed at the Touphe Phezou resort, where Rio thanked Scindia for being part of the festival.

Meanwhile, the fifth day of the Hornbill Festival at Kisama showcased a colourful display of traditional dances, music, and rituals, reflecting the rich heritage of Nagaland’s tribes. The performances drew large crowds, highlighting the cultural vibrancy that defines the State.