Scientific expedition to Tawang glacier flagged off for glaciological & cryosphere studies

Itanagar, Oct. 18: The second joint scientific expedition to the Khangri Glacier in Tawang was flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta from the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Secretary, Science and Technology, Sumedha Yadav; Director, Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), Tana Tage; and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The expedition team comprised of scientists, research associates, and technical officers from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa; CES&HS, Itanagar; and research scholars from IIT-Roorkee.

This collaborative effort is part of an ongoing initiative to conduct in-depth glaciological and cryosphere studies in the Arunachal Himalayas, official sources said.

The research team will conduct several key scientific activities, including measuring glacier flow discharge, riverbed profiling, steam ice drilling, and installation of water level markers and stacks for long-term observation. They will also engage in mass balance studies, which are crucial for understanding the gain and loss of ice mass from the glacier system.

The team will identify a suitable location to establish a permanent base camp as part of the Polar and Cryosphere Studies (PACER), which will serve as a logistical hub for future glaciological studies in the region, with the focus on Khangri and other glaciers in Arunachal Pradesh.

The team briefed the Chief Secretary on the field activities, including installation of an automatic weather station with satellite communication, automatic water-level recorder, conduct of hydrological investigations, installation of stakes, and collection of snow and sediment samples for laboratory analysis.

"The Arunachal Himalayas are ecologically sensitive and face significant challenges related to climate change, including glacial melting, changes in freshwater availability, and the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF)," the CES&HS Director stated, adding that the understanding of these dynamics are crucial for ensuring the sustainability of local ecosystems, economies, and communities dwelling on high altitudes.

Several key team members addressed questions on glacier dynamics and hydrological changes and their broader impact on the region's ecosystem.