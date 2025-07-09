Schools shut, alerts issued as flash floods displace over 100 families in South Tripura

Agartala, July 9: Over 100 families have been rendered homeless after their houses were inundated in a flash flood in South Tripura district, on Wednesday.

In response to the crisis, the South Tripura District Administration has opened seven relief camps, currently sheltering 380 people from 116 displaced families.

District Magistrate of South Tripura convened a late evening meeting on Tuesday to review the situation and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

All schools and anganwadi centres in the district will remain closed during the day as a precautionary measure.

The district administration has asked people living in low-lying areas to remain alert in the wake of the flash flood caused by incessant rain on Tuesday.

The water level in Muhuri River was flowing above the danger level (15.70 metres), flooding both sides of the embankment.

"Due to incessant rainfall since Monday night, many low-lying areas in Belonia and Santirbazar subdivisions were inundated by floodwaters. As many as 289 people of 118 families have taken shelter in 10 relief camps," South Tripura District Magistrate (DM) Muhammad Sajad said.

The water level in Muhuri was flowing at 15.70 metres, which is a bit above the danger level, but the intensity of rain has reduced substantially over the past few hours, he said.

The IMD Agartala Centre forecasts over 21 cm of rain in parts of South Tripura, with Gomati, Sipahijala, and West Tripura likely to receive 7–20 cm of heavy to very heavy rainfall

"Chief Minister Manik Saha enquired about the latest flood situation in the district and asked us to take all possible measures to help the affected people," the District Magistrate added.

Sajad said people living in low-lying areas were exhorted to remain alert for safe evacuation if the need arises.

"The disaster management teams and civil officials are ready to render any help and the situation is being constantly monitored," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an “orange alert” (be prepared) for South Tripura district, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall, and “yellow alert” (be aware) for Gomati and Sepahijala districts for Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI