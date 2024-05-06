Schools & colleges to remain closed for two days in Manipur

Imphal, May 6: The Manipur government announced to close all schools in the state for two days on May 6 and 7 in view of the widespread destruction caused to many dwelling houses, habitation areas and agricultural fields across the state due to a heavy hailstorm on Sunday.

The Directorate of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur, issued an order in this regard late last evening.



In the order, Director L. Nandakumar Singh of the Directorate of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur, said, in view of the widespread destruction to many households and installations across the state due to hailstorm and in anticipation of the same in the following days and keeping in mind the safety of the students of the state, all schools in the state (Government, Government aided, Private and Central Schools) will be closed on the 6th and 7th of May,2024.



“All zonal education officers are hereby directed to inform all concerned under your jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly. This order will not cover public examinations conducted by any agencies, the order added.



Earlier in a social media post, the state Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, wrote, "All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state.”



“The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives & properties and assist those who have been affected,” he added.



A violent hailstorm and heavy downpour left a trail of destruction in different districts of the state, including the state capital, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.



In many areas, the hail formed a thick white blanket. A number of video clips of such a scenario forming a thick white blanket along Airport Road in Imphal and dwelling houses went viral on social media.



Furthermore, a number of rooftops were blown away, while many others have been badly damaged. Many important sports events were also cancelled due to the unexpected disaster.



Meanwhile, the assessment of the affected districts is underway through concerned district officials, and some relief materials were also distributed.









All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state.



The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and… — N.Biren Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@NBirenSingh) May 5, 2024



