Schools & colleges to remain closed for three days in Manipur

Manipur, May 29: The Directorate of Education (S), Manipur, has announced a three-day holiday for all schools in the state starting Wednesday as a precautionary measure after the impact of Cyclone Remal has left a trail of destruction.

An order issued on Tuesday by director L Nandakumar Singh stated that in view of the widespread destruction and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to the incessant rain and floods that followed and in anticipation of the same in the following days, and keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers of the state, all schools of the state government, government-aided, private and central schools, which are not yet under summer vacation, will stay closed from May 29 to May 31.



It stated that during this period, all activities at the schools, including the admission process, should not be taken up.



All Zonal Education Officers/DIs of schools (Independent Charges) under the department of education-school, Manipur, are hereby directed to inform all concerned under ZEOs/ DIs and take necessary actions accordingly.



On the other hand, Manipur University’s Controller of Examinations says all the examinations scheduled for May 29th to May 31st are cancelled.

