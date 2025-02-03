SC seeks forensic report on alleged audio linking Manipur CM to ethnic violence

Imphal, Feb 3: The Supreme Court of India on Monday sought a forensic report on a viral audio clip that allegedly implicates Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the ongoing violence in the state.

The audio, which has sparked widespread controversy, allegedly captures the Chief Minister’s voice discussing the looting of arms by a group ahead of the recent ethnic riots in Manipur.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, which sought action on the matter.

The Court highlighted the need to first examine the forensic report before proceeding with the case.

"I do not know the veracity of the transcript also… When will the forensic report come? File in six weeks. List on March 24. Let the report be placed in a sealed cover," the Court said.

The Court also raised questions about whether it should hear the matter directly or allow the High Court to take up the issue first.

CJI Khanna noted, “The State (Manipur) is limping back now (after witnessing ethnic clashes in 2023 and 2024). We have to also see if this Court should hear this or the High Court should.”

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, informed the Court that transcripts of the audio recordings had already been submitted.

Bhushan argued that the Chief Minister's voice in the clip clearly states that he allowed arms to be looted by one group before the riots erupted in Manipur.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the government, questioned the motives of the petitioner organisation.

"Petitioner has ideological inclinations... Separatists sorts... There is a report by the three-judge committee. Only to keep the pot boiling (such petitions are filed)," Mehta said, implying that the petition might be politically motivated.

However, Bhushan countered by referencing a report from Truth Labs, a non-governmental forensic lab, which claimed that 93% of the voice in the audio belonged to the Chief Minister.

The petitioner’s legal team argued that Truth Labs’ findings were more credible than the reports from government forensic science laboratories.

Despite Mehta’s reservations, the Court decided to call for an official forensic science lab (FSL) report to clarify the matter. "Let us first see the FSL report," CJI Khanna said.

During the proceedings, Justice Sanjay Kumar revealed that he had attended a dinner hosted by the Manipur Chief Minister following his elevation to the Supreme Court.

He asked the petitioner whether they had any objections to him continuing to hear the case. “Let me clarify that CM of Manipur had hosted a dinner for me when I was elevated to this court. Tell me if I should hear it,” Justice Kumar said. Bhushan confirmed that the petitioner had no objection to Justice Kumar hearing the case.

The Court has set a six-week timeline for the submission of the FSL report and scheduled the next hearing for March 24.