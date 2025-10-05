SC petition likely as Tipra Motha seeks clearance of 37 pending TTAADC bills

Agartala, Oct 5: Senior MLA, Ranjit Debbarma of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), on Sunday, claimed that 37 bills passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are pending with the state government and Governor.

The pending bills passed by the TTAADC include customary laws of different tribes and handing over land rights to the tribal council, Debbarma said.

He added, "As many as 37 bills passed by the TTAADC are pending with the state government since the CPI (M) rule in the tribal council. Some bills are eight to ten years old but are still pending with the government".

The TMP MLA informed that the party is thinking of filing a petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction for the clearance of 37 bills passed by the TTAADC.

A TMP team comprising party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma will reach Delhi by October 6 to discuss the matter with senior lawyers.

"We have already decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to get these bills cleared. We want to know from the top court if the government or governor is in favour of giving our rights or not", Debbarma further mentioned.

The TMP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura and runs the TTAADC board.

PTI