SC judges visit Manipur relief camps, extend support as probe into minor’s death unfolds

Imphal, March 22: A delegation of Supreme Court judges, headed by Justice B.R. Gavai, visited relief camps in the strife-torn districts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur in state, offering support to internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the ongoing ethnic violence, on Saturday.

The team comprised Justices Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Vishwanathan, along with the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice D. Krishnakumar, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu.

Upon their arrival, the delegation received a warm welcome from the lawyers’ fraternity at the Imphal airport.The team then proceeded to the Sadbhavana Mandap relief centre in Churachandpur, where they interacted with displaced individuals, many of whom have been sheltering there since the violent clashes began in May 2023 between the Meitei community from Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups residing in the adjoining hills.

Justice B.R. Gavai, the seniormost Judge of the Supreme Court and executive chairman of NALSA, addressed the gathering, focusing on the significance of the Indian Constitution as a unifying force that ensures justice and equality for all citizens.

Expressing hope for peace, he said, "I am confident that peace will return to the beautiful state of Manipur, and the strong Constitution will ensure justice."

The delegation also virtually inaugurated legal services camps, medical camps and legal aid clinics from the multipurpose hall, mini secretariat, Churachandpur. Later, they visited the Moirang College relief camp in Bishnupur, distributing essential relief materials to those in need.

When questioned about the law and order situation in Manipur, a member of the delegation remarked that they were not authorised to speak to the press, stating, "Whatever we had to say, we already said in the meeting."

Notably, the judges' visit to Churachandpur coincided with a tragic incident at one of the relief camps, where a nine year old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 20. The young girl had been reported missing from the camp since 6:30 pm on Thursday. Her body was later discovered with an injury mark on her neck and bloodstains nearby, sparking suspicions of foul play.

Police sources confirmed that they have detained 15 individuals for questioning, and a key suspect has been identified as Zomi Council chairman Vumsuan Naulak. The parents of the deceased, along with the Zomi Mothers' Association and other civil society organisations, allege that the girl was murdered. A police case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has termed the SC judges' presence in Manipur as a "good thing" but criticised the government's delayed response to the crisis.

He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet visited Manipur and raised concerns about the delayed imposition of President's Rule in the violence-hit state.